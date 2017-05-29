News / Calgary

Cool car could be hot: Airdrie RCMP

Police want to talk to man who bought gas for 1968 Chevy Camaro

Police want to speak with the driver of this 1968 Chevy Camaro as it is similar to one that was recently stolen.

Airdrie RCMP are hoping citizens can identify a man in CCTV footage who was seen putting $15 of premium gas in a possibly stolen car.

A red 1968 Checrolet Camer was stolen from its owner in Balzac on May 17.

On May 21, a similar car was spotted getting fuel in Irricana.

Police are hoping to talk to this man, who purchased fuel for the Camaro pictured above.

Police want to speak to the man in the image as part of their investigation.

The man is described as a white male, 6’ tall with an athletic build. He has dirty blond or light brown hair and a short, trimmed beard. He was wearing a red t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at (403) 945-7200, or to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

