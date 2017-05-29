Cool car could be hot: Airdrie RCMP
Police want to talk to man who bought gas for 1968 Chevy Camaro
Airdrie RCMP are hoping citizens can identify a man in CCTV footage who was seen putting $15 of premium gas in a possibly stolen car.
A red 1968 Checrolet Camer was stolen from its owner in Balzac on May 17.
On May 21, a similar car was spotted getting fuel in Irricana.
Police want to speak to the man in the image as part of their investigation.
The man is described as a white male, 6’ tall with an athletic build. He has dirty blond or light brown hair and a short, trimmed beard. He was wearing a red t-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at (403) 945-7200, or to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
