Cool car could be hot: Airdrie RCMP

Airdrie RCMP are hoping citizens can identify a man in CCTV footage who was seen putting $15 of premium gas in a possibly stolen car.

A red 1968 Checrolet Camer was stolen from its owner in Balzac on May 17.

On May 21, a similar car was spotted getting fuel in Irricana.

Police want to speak to the man in the image as part of their investigation.

The man is described as a white male, 6’ tall with an athletic build. He has dirty blond or light brown hair and a short, trimmed beard. He was wearing a red t-shirt.