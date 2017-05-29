Calgary councillor's pitch to change ward resource allocation lost

Coun. Brian Pincott’s plan to make things more equitable for wards with more community associations was lost on a tie vote.

Pincott said he was bringing forward the plan to explore allocating resources to wards based on how many community associations there are in the ward.

“On average, there are 11 community associations per ward. Currently Ward 11 has 19,” he said.

He said he waited until it was clear he wasn’t running for office again before bringing forward this motion, because he didn’t want it to be seen as a personal request.

“I’m not saying add more councillors. I’m saying how do we make sure we start looking at equity when we’re resourcing the office,” said Pincott.

Coun. Peter Demong said he would support reviewing the subject, but he noted that communities that have no community association, or are in the process of setting one up, create just as much if not more work.

“I would throw out the concept that you're getting more in return than some of us with less community associations,” said Demong.

Coun. Shane Keating said he felt it was up to each councillor to take the resources provided, and then find a way to make things work equitably for all.