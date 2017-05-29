MLA says province should pay for Calgary girl’s cancer treatment

A Calgary MLA says the province should pay for Greta Marofke’s medical bills.

The three-year-old girl recently underwent a successful liver transplant in Cincinnati to effectively cure her hepatoblastoma – an extremely rare childhood cancer that affects 10-15 kids in Canada each year.

She was turned down for a transplant because the procedure was deemed too risky by doctors in Alberta, but a doctor at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital said he was willing to try.

A GoFundMe started by the family has raised more than $300K, but costs are expected to soar to more than $600K.

“They’re caught in what is an unfair situation … they shouldn’t have to go a million dollars U.S. into debt as a family because Greta has gotten sick,” Calgary-Hays MLA Ric McIver told Metro.

“I encourage the health minister to use the authority she has to pay for Greta’s treatment, and then open up a discussion in the legislature on how we might be able to improve the current policies and procedures for all Albertans,” McIver said.

He said he wants the legislative assembly to look at updating the policy for out-of-country health care and pay up when necessary.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said she met with the Marofke’s earlier this month and her thoughts are with them.

“I respect that doctors must make treatment decisions based on effectiveness for individual patients on a case-by-case basis,” Hoffman said, adding the family can apply to the Out-Of-Country Health Services Committee which considers applications for funding to cover insured medical services not available in Canada.

Doug Strother, a pediatric oncologist at the Alberta Children’s Hospital, said travelling for special therapies is common within the world of children’s cancer because it’s not possible for every hospital to be expert in every type of therapy a patient may need.

“This is why we have to work as an international community,” Strother told Metro.