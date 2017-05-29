No-stopping zone in Kootenay National Park to protect hungry bears
Bears are feeding on grass and dandelions near the roadside and Parks staff want to keep them safe
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Drivers making their way through Kootenay National Park will be subject to an 11-kilometre no-stopping zone meant to protect bears.
The zone is on Highway 93 South near Olive Lake. The return of green grass and dandelions has been a good snack for bears leaving hibernation. The no-stopping zone is meant to allow the bears to feed undisturbed, and to keep travellers and staff in the area safe.
In addition to the 11 km stretch of road, the Olive Lake day use site is closed, as is the southbound brake check, except for commercial vehicles.
Parks Canada also wants to remind visitors that feeding wildlife is illegal, and that one charge for this has already been laid.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary