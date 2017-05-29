Paramedics, officer hurt by combative patient at scene of four-vehicle collision

CALGARY — Two paramedics and a police officer have been injured by a combative patient at the scene of a collision on a Calgary freeway.

One paramedic's injuries are being described as serious but non-life-threatening, while the others sustained minor injuries.

Emergency crews responded to Deerfoot Trail on Monday afternoon to find four cars involved in the initial collision.

Several members of EMS, the Calgary Fire Department and CPS were involved in attempting to restrain the man.

A stun gun was deployed by a police officer during the altercation but police say it had limited impact.

Police say they do not know why the man was combative, and he was taken to hospital after being sedated.