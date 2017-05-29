University of Calgary launches new sexual violence policy

The University of Calgary has launched a standalone policy that puts survivors first.

This is coming at the heels of a national movement to create standalone policies at post-secondary universities. But as Provost Dru Marshall explained, at the University of Calgary they wanted to make sure to get their new policy right, and it took about two years.

The policy, which comes into effect on June 1, dictates how the U of C responds to those who have experienced, allegedly perpetrated or witnessed sexual violence on and off campus.

“It’s a broad policy, it’s been one of the key issues that has been discussed on university campuses across North America,” said Marshall. “Mainly, we’re concerned with campus safety and security … it’s not only directed at students, it’s directed at everyone on campus and it’s comprehensive.”

She said in certain circumstances it encompasses events off campus as well and allows intervention when necessary to assure the safety of the U of C community.

It’s something that Hilary Jahelka, vice president of student life for the SU, said students have asked for.

“The Students’ Union is very excited about the policy,” Jahelka said. “It’s a way for survivors to come forward and disclose and feel like they’re being heard.”

Jahelka hopes students will feel they can safely come forward and disclose.

One of the important components Marshall pointed out was bringing on a Sexual Violence Support Advocate for one-on-one help and guidance with the reporting process, timelines and educational outreach.

“This gives them the support they need in starting their healing journey,” Jahelka said.

The U of C landed on their final version of the policy through looking at literature, other institution’s policies, attending major conferences, meeting with the deputy minister of the status of women, speaking with colleagues across the country and consulted with students and staff.