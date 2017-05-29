Whitehorse, July Talk first artists announced for the Stampede Coca-Cola Stage
All Coca Cola Stage shows are included in the cost of admission to the Calgary Stampede
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
You’ll have the chance to see Whitehorse in Calgary on the Coca-Cola Stage at this year's Calgary Stampede.
The Canadian husband-and-wife folk-rock duo will be the headliners on July 15.
Opening for them that day are The Sadies, and The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer.
On July 16, Toronto-based July Talk will headline, with opening act Faith Healer
More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Coca-Cola Stage features up-and-coming artists from Canada and around the world. Shows are free with the cost of admission to the Stampede Grounds.
Most Popular
-
'I broke the cycle and silence:' Halifax woman on being victim of domestic violence
-
Canada Border Services Agency intercepted 19 stolen vehicles at Port of Halifax last month
-
Urban Etiquette: Do I have to use someone's preferred pronoun?
-
Toronto’s transit problem isn’t about money — it’s about priorities
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary