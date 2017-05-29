Whitehorse, July Talk first artists announced for the Stampede Coca-Cola Stage

You’ll have the chance to see Whitehorse in Calgary on the Coca-Cola Stage at this year's Calgary Stampede.

The Canadian husband-and-wife folk-rock duo will be the headliners on July 15.

Opening for them that day are The Sadies, and The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer.

On July 16, Toronto-based July Talk will headline, with opening act Faith Healer

More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

