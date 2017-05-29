News / Calgary

Whitehorse, July Talk first artists announced for the Stampede Coca-Cola Stage

All Coca Cola Stage shows are included in the cost of admission to the Calgary Stampede

Husband and wife duo Melissa McClelland and Luke Doucet of the band Whitehorse.

You’ll have the chance to see Whitehorse in Calgary on the Coca-Cola Stage at this year's Calgary Stampede.  

The Canadian husband-and-wife folk-rock duo will be the headliners on July 15.

Opening for them that day are The Sadies, and The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer.

On July 16, Toronto-based July Talk will headline, with opening act Faith Healer

More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.  

The Coca-Cola Stage features up-and-coming artists from Canada and around the world. Shows are free with the cost of admission to the Stampede Grounds.

