Backlash after shutdown of CBE trustee candidate’s Twitter account

A Calgary Board of Education trustee candidate who shutdown her personal Twitter account due to ‘implied threats’ against her children faced an intensified social media backlash Tuesday.

On May 25, Bianca Smetacek announced her plans to run for CBE trustee in Wards 5 and 10 as a part of the four-woman Students Count slate.

On May 26, Smetacek shutdown her personal Twitter account—causing some Twitter users to question her motive – citing screenshots of past tweets they found concerning, and they believe she wanted to hide.

Metro reported Monday that Smetacek, through fellow Students Count trustee candidate Lisa Davis, said implied threats and personal information about her children prompted the shutdown.

When pressed for more information on the so-called threats, Kelley Charlebois, media representative for the Students Count slate, said they couldn’t provide details as they were taking the issue to Calgary police Tuesday.

The Calgary police couldn’t yet confirm any correspondence with Smetacek or her campaign team.

It’s also still unclear why Smetacek isn’t being made available to speak directly to the contents of her former Twitter account, or the claim she made of threats against her children. Despite questions on her availability, no answers have been provided.

When the original Metro story on Smetacek’s Twitter shutdown went live, Twitter users shared more screenshots of exchanges with the embattled candidate—some with anti-liberal (calling someone a “liberal #twat”) and anti-feminist rhetoric – others with content users found questionable or offensive.

Charlebois claimed the screenshots of Smetacek’s tweets are “made up.”

“I can assure you that is not her speaking manner, it’s not the sort of language she uses, and we know that these are made up,” he said.

“The frustration we have is that people have this ability to make them up and then the onus is on you as the individual candidate to prove them wrong.”

Metro asked for proof to back up the claim the tweets were altered, but Charlebois said he hadn’t had the opportunity to look at each individual screenshot and would be speaking with Smetacek about each one later on Tuesday. Metro was also unable to independently authenticate the source for the screenshots of the tweets.

Further, Charlebois was asked afterwards via text if they would reopen the account to the public to check the validity of the tweets in question, and a response hadn’t yet been provided.

Charlebois did say in an earlier telephone interview they would be providing information on the potential threats when possible.

“We are talking with the police today and we’ll leave it at that until we have some direction from them as to what we should or should not be saying,” he said. “They were serious enough that my recommendation to her was to take the whole (account) down.”

Another issue raised by Twitter users about Smetacek was her close affiliation with Progressive Conservative leader Jason Kenney—who has said he believes the parents of all kids involved in a school club, like Gay Straight Alliances, should be informed of that involvement.

“In fairness, I saw a tweet from her dealing with this. In her opinion, my opinion and everyone’s opinion I think, you can support a candidate and not agree 100 per cent with everything they say or do,” said Charlebois.

Smetacek did introduce Jason Kenney at the PC Party’s leadership convention back in March.

Charlebois said although she’s a supporter of Kenney, that isn’t the focus.