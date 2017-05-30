Calgary narrows down its plan for Richmond-Sarcee overpass

City officials are rolling out their final recommendation for an overpass at the Sarcee Trail-Richmond Road interchange at meetings this week.



After beginning with three options, staff have narrowed it down to a final choice, although they’re now seeking feedback to refine the final design.



“None of these (three) concepts stood out to be a winner, they all had some pros and cons,” said Viola Forrester, transportation engineer with the city.



She said previous consultation found that this final option met all the technical criteria, but also best meets the needs of pedestrians in the area.



The plan would have an overpass for Richmond Road, allowing traffic to flow freely along Sarcee Trail underneath.



The plan would eliminate one set of lights for traffic along Richmond Road. It would also reduce the entrance options to London Place West Shopping Centre and the Signal Hill Shopping centre as grades are changed and ramps are added.



The study will wrap up late this year, and Forrester hopes to have the final recommended plan ready to present to council in early 2018.



The timing for that is important, because the city wants to make sure the project is available to get on the budget priority list.



Area Coun. Richard Pootmans said that timeline speaks to the importance of getting this built.



“It’s certainly connected to the Southwest Ring Road work,” said Pootmans. “I believe it’s really a question of what’s the priority and what’s the sequence with which this overpass gets built.”



The city is holding information sessions at Glamorgan Community Hall from 5-8 p.m.



Those unable to attend can also get details and provide feedback online by visiting engage.calgary.ca/sarceerichmond