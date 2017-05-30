Calgary police charge combative patient after first responders were hurt

Police have laid assault charges against a man after first responders were injured while responding to a crash on Deerfoot Trail Monday.

Witnesses have told Calgary police the man was driving a green or grey 2006 Acura MDX northbound on Deerfoot Trail Monday afternoon. His car was seen leaving the road from the left lane into the median several times. Then, his car allegedly collided with witness vehicles before being involved in a serious, multi-vehicle incident between 17 Avenue SE and Memorial Drive.

Kent Douglas Wilson, 52, has been charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault against a peace officer and resisting arrest.

According to police, responding officers were checking the crash victims when a witness told them that paramedics were struggling with the driver of the Acura MDX.

EMS and firefighters were allegedly assaulted while grappling with the man in the close confines of the car. Then, another paramedic continued to struggle with the suspect before police converged on the scene.

According to a police media release, three officers used their "conducted energy weapons" several times to stop the assault on frontline workers.

That's when it's believed that one of the medics grazed the wires of a CEW, resulting in a small shock.

CPS was able to remove the suspect from the vehicle during the melee and paramedics sedated him.

The paramedic, who reportedly sustained head injuries, was transported to hospital in stable condition. This EMS member had a CEW probe on him when he was examined in hospital, but it's not clear if this paramedic received a shock, or if the probe was found on them because of his direct contact with the combative suspect.

At this point, police are saying neither paramedic was directly hit with the CEW.

One police officer was also injured during the struggle, his injuries were considered minor.

Police continue to investigate and they're still speaking with witnesses and reviewing CCTV and police car videos. It's expected more charges will be laid.