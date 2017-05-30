Calgary police charge combative patient with assault after 4 vehicle collision

CALGARY — Police in Calgary have charged a 52-year-old man with assault after two paramedics and an officer were injured by a combative patient at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision Monday.

Emergency crews responded to Deerfoot Trail during rush hour to investigate a four-car collision and were allegedly assaulted by a driver while they tried to check on him in his car.

Police say three officers fired stun guns at the driver in multiple attempts to stop the alleged assault but with limited success.

They say he was eventually restrained and sedated.

Kent Douglas Wilson has been charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault against a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Police say one of the paramedics received a head injury while another may have inadvertently been hit by a small charge from the stun gun.

One police officer received minor injuries during the incident and two people involved in the collision were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Calgary police say one of the vehicle was driving erratically before the accident. They say it left the freeway a number of times before it returned to the road and became involved in the multi-vehicle accident.