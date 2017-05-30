Calgary teacher arrested for alleged sexual contact with a student

Police say they’ve laid charges against a Calgary teacher for having inappropriate sexual contact with a student.

Officers began investigating in January of this year after a woman complained she’d had sexual contact with the teacher at Bishop McNally High School between 2007 and 2009.

The woman was 16 when the alleged assaults started.

According to police, the incidents happened at several Calgary homes, as well as in the school.

Although the age of consent was 14 in 2007, the suspect was in a position of authority and control over the alleged victim, making the alleged contact a crime.



Police arrested a 45-year-old man on Tuesday. They will release his name after he has been formally charged.