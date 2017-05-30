Pulling trucks and lifting boulders: the few Calgary women training for the Strongman competition

Calgarian Jennifer Storm recently set a new personal record in trucking.

We don’t mean driving – Storm pulled a 13,500 lbs dump truck filled with wood using her bare hands.

Storm, a 40-year-old single mom with two kids, regularly deadlifts 415 lbs, flips tractor tires, hefts heavy stones and hoists rock-filled kegs over her head.

She’s one of four local woman training to inject some much needed estrogen into the World’s Strongest (Wo)Man competition.

“I wanted to do something totally badass,” she said. “It’s really satisfying when you’re doing a sport that’s traditionally reserved for men.

“Women are more powerful than they think they are, and than society lets us believe.”

The strongman competition is known for challenging its competitors with feats on unbelievable strength, like pulling coal trucks or carrying Atlas stones. Previous winners include Eddie Hall and Thor Björnsson (Also known as The Mountain on Game of Thrones).

Despite being popular since the 1800s, few women enter the sport, which focuses on feats of strength rather than body tone and image.

When trainer Cody Hawkins recently opened his gym, Raw Iron Performance, he was approached by a number of women about losing weight – but Hawkins’ background was in strength conditioning.

“I talked them through maybe using their size as a strength, rather than looking at it like a detriment to themselves,” he said.

“I grew up with three sisters and I’m the youngest. Seeing females respect themselves, love themselves – it’s very important to me.”

His is now one of the only two gyms in the city training women for this competition.



Storm said working out for the Strongman competition helped her let go of society’s expectations of what a female body should look like.

“I let go of dieting and focusing on burning calories,” she explained. “Now I honour my body for what it does for me each day.”

Many in the sport have been supportive of getting more women involved – and Storm’s hoping to burst through gates and quickly become Alberta’s strongest woman.

After Alberta?