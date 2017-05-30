Goats go to Calgary University

They’re back, and this time goats are getting good graze in the University District and drawing a crowd.

Since beginning their job near the South Pond site, it’s become a goat-to spectacle for more than 200 visitors a day, curious to see the bleating billys chomp down.

“We’re right up against Shaganappi Trail, and we’re right up against a really busy boulevard here between the Children’s Hospital and Foothills Hospital,” said Jeannette Hall, owner of Baah'd Plant Management. “All these people are coming out and just quietly standing and watching these goats – it’s just so incredible.”

Hall said they’ve even had learning opportunities with junior high school classes coming to see the native weeds for their studies.

The goats will be tending to the University District’s Crown land on and off for the summer. This project came about after a pilot on the same property last year.

Maureen Henderson, director of marketing and communications with the West Campus Development Trust, said they had an opportunity to test out a more organic method to deal with the land’s weeds and greens.

“It provides some value on a number of levels,” Henderson said. “You’re not restricted to a day, you’re not restricted to the weather, you’re not restricted to a number of other factors that are limiting. There’s a lot of flexibility.”

The lands aren’t going to be developed for seven to eight years and Henderson said they want to keep it attractive for people to walk through.

“We also have the option to move the goats into the existing development sites up here on the north side,” Henderson said. “If you want to manage that weed control and grass control in advance of the construction teams, it’s a great way to keep it nice and tidy.”