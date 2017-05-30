Mosquito season hits Calgary early, city has it under control

Mosquito season has come to Calgary early—but city officials think they’ve got things under control.

Lincoln Julie, habitat management superintendent of Calgary parks said due to high numbers of larvae documented by the city, they did their first mosquito treatment three weeks ago—two weeks earlier than usual.

“We monitor a lot of wetland areas around the city and we typically start to monitor these areas when things start to melt and we can actually get dips in the water and what we do is we count larvae in the water,” he said. “When we hit a certain number we consider that above threshold and at that point we decide to go and treat.”

Julie said thawing of a fair amount of snow pack and early rains coupled with some warm temperatures made the wetlands active and the city saw mosquito larvae numbers climb, but following their first mosquito treatment things are looking under control.

Following the treatment—which is done by dropping cornstarch pellets filled with something called Bacillus Thuringiensis from a helicopter— Julie said they use traps to count numbers of adult mosquitoes.

“If there’s a large number still then we think that maybe we weren’t that successful and our timing was off a little bit,” he said. “But right now we aren’t seeing a large number of adults of any sex.”

Still, Julie said there is a higher number of habitats than normal as there are still wet areas, so the city plans on doing a second mosquito treatment in June or early July.