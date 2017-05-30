Quick action helps Calgary crews contain southeast house fire

An off-duty firefighter and other citizens are being credited with spotting a fire in a southeast Calgary home on Tuesday.

Just after 3 p.m., the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) was called to the 100 block of Prestwick Terrace SE.

Crews arrived to find a heavy fire in one upstairs bedroom of the home. They were able to quickly bring it under control.

Nobody was home at the time, but firefighters did hear active smoke alarms when they entered the home.

Because interior doors were closed, the smoke damage will be limited, according to the CFD.