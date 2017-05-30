‘Implied threats’ towards kids of CBE trustee candidate prompted Twitter shutdown: Students Count

A Calgary woman who announced she’s running for Calgary Board of Education trustee in the upcoming election came under fire late last week after she deleted her personal Twitter account—something she says was done to protect her children.

On Thursday, Bianca Smetacek announced her plans to run for CBE trustee in Wards 5 and 10 as a part of the four-woman Students Count slate.

On Friday, Smetacek shutdown her personal Twitter account—causing some Twitter users to question her reasons for doing so.

“I was going thru (sic) @Saradhruvmom’s old tweets, as she’s running for @yyCBEdu school trustee. She JUST locked down her acct. Whatcha hiding?” tweeted well-known Calgary social media user @Crackmacs.

Crackmacs included a screenshot of a tweet from Smetacek in 2013 in which she says: “Feminist like all of you are ruining society. Shut the f**k up & don’t read my tweets. Stay in the kitchen. #tightslap.”

Lisa Davis, who is also running for CBE trustee as a part of the Students Count slate said the whole situation has Smetacek very upset and that she asked Davis to speak on her behalf.

Davis said the tweet from Smetacek about feminists was actually in response to someone who had said something negative about feminists, and Smetacek was criticizing their response.

“That thread was removed by someone with malicious intent,” she said.

Further, Davis said people on Twitter were making “implied threats” towards Smetacek’s children, and she felt that rather than managing two accounts and going through her personal twitter and deleting all mentions of her children, it’d simply be easier to create a new account— which she did on Friday @TrusteeBianca.

“Obviously their safety is of the utmost importance,” said Davis.

Davis said this exchange is “sadly reflective” of the vitriol spewed on Twitter and one of the reasons Students Count has made a student wellness and bullying initiative part of their mandate.

Other Twitter users said they felt Smetacek should keep her personal Twitter live to prove she’s hiding nothing, and said this type of criticism and scrutiny is simply part of putting yourself in the public realm or public office.

Twitter users also called Smetacek out for a tweet in which she says she’s never met a gay person in real life.

“Even though that may be her experience, it doesn’t mean she’s discriminating against them,” said Davis. “She’s not asking anyone about their religion, race or sexual orientation at all—she’s dealing with each person just as that— a person.”