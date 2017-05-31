Province about two months away from Green Line cash answers: Mason

Calgary could have an answer on funding for the proposed Green Line by the end of the summer as the province has a better idea of the massive project’s scope.

This comes on the heels of a council decision to go ahead with the first stage of the Green Line. It’s $4.6 billion plan that will see track constructed from a maintenance facility in Shepard to 16 Avenue NW; 20 kilometres of track instead of the original 40 kilometre vision for the entire project.

Officials are already crunching numbers on how to complete the next stages of the line, and councilors are hoping the southeast portion could be constructed at the same time as the first phase, while Mayor Naheed Nenshi has said the north portion will likely be complete on schedule by 2028 or 2029.

“We know that the federal government has contributed up to $1.5 billion and I don’t think they’re prepared to go more than that,” said Alberta Transportation Minister Brian Mason. “So that’s a number we’re looking at, too.”

When asked if that meant the provincial government was prepared to contribute one third of the project cost, like the other orders of government, Mason clarified.

“I’m not prepared to say that we’re going to match it,” said Mason. “We’re not fixed on any numbers at this stage, that’s what I meant to say.”

The city and federal government have each promised $1.5 billion for the Green Line's construction. Calgary's cash will be financed over 30 years, and the federal portion has been promised over 11 years.

Related:

Mason noted that very shortly, they’re expecting a business case from the City of Calgary and hopes to move on to discussions on the degree of financial support they can offer.

“We’ve already provided $147 million for it,” said Mason. “That will do things like utility relocation, land acquisition and so on.”