Assault, theft, put convicted killer of Calgary teenager back behind bars

CALGARY — A woman convicted of pushing a Calgary teenager to his death in front of a light-rail transit train 10 years ago is back behind bars for assaulting a woman and stealing a car.

Natalie Pasqua, who is 36, has been given 15 months after pleading guilty to charges laid after last July's attack.

Based on time already spent in custody, Pasqua will spend less than four more months in jail.

Pasqua was originally convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 12 years in prison for the 2007 death of Gage Prevost.

The 17-year-old boy was pushed from an LRT station platform during an argument over a $10 drug deal.