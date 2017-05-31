Bishop McNally teacher formally charged with sexual assault of student

A Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) teacher has been formally charged after an alleged decade-old sexual relationship with a student.

Staff Sgt. Dominic Mayhew, of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) child abuse unit, said Edwin Cay Arias, 45, is charged with sexual assault and sexual contact with a youth by a person in a position of trust or authority.

Mayhew said the investigation began in January after a woman—who is now in her 20s— came forward to police to inform them she’d been in a relationship with a teacher while she’d attended Bishop McNally high school in the city’s northeast between 2007 and 2009.

“Between 2009 and today’s date I would say there has been limited contact and the vast majority of the contact was between 2007 and 2009,” he said.

The woman was 16 at the time and Mayhew said the alleged encounters with Arias happened at multiple Calgary residences and at the school.

Mayhew said all victims of sexual crimes process things differently, which could explain why the victim waited so long to report the crime.

“I think it’s safe to say all victims process information differently,” he said. “At the time victims feel their in a position, or comfortable, to report we encourage that.”

Although the age of consent was 14 in 2007, police said because Arias was in a position of trust and authority when the alleged offences occurred.

“Specifically when it comes to teachers in positions of authority consent is certainly looked at a little bit differently,” said Mayhew. “There are sections of the criminal code that deal with that particular issue and those are the charges that were laid in this case.”

Mayhew said it isn’t believed that there are other victims, but encouraged anyone with information or who believes they’re a victim of a crime to report it to police.

According to Mayhew, Arias was still employed at Bishop McNally at the time of his arrest, but referred any other questions regarding his employment history to the CCSD. They will be providing more information Wednesday afternoon.