Calgary bike advocates urge police to invest in online registry to curb thefts

Bike advocates are calling on the Calgary Police Service to re-consider supporting an online bike registration service after a company’s model, which has had success in British Columbia, caught citizen attention.

On Tuesday night, users in Calgary flocked to a webpage on the Project 529 website with Calgary Police Logos, eager to sign up and register their bike’s serial numbers just in case of the worst scenario: a stolen bike.

“Right now it takes a lot of manpower hours for them to go through every single lost or stolen report,” said Bike Calgary vice president Darren Mazzei. “We’re very supportive of CPS having this tool because it’s going to help our members.”

The page gave users a step-by-step guide to reporting a stolen bike, which started on a website, or app, called Garage 529 where an alert would be sent out to the Calgary community using the service notifying a bike is missing; and then it instructs users to go to police.

But CPS said they haven’t backed this project – which the company estimated would cost them less than $20,000 a year if they followed a similar model as Vancouver’s force.

In Calgary, CPS said this page was appearing accidentally; it was a mock-up the company had drafted for the force last year when they were considering theft prevention tactics. A spokeswoman told Metro they’ve asked the company to take the page down.

According to Bike Calgary, the grassroots group giving a voice to the city’s cycling community strongly believes if police backed this technology it would be beneficial to citizens.

“If they believe someone’s riding a stolen bicycle they can pull them over and on their phones look at the serial number right away and see if it is owned by somebody in that system,” Mazzei said. He noted without CPS support the technology wouldn’t be as beneficial as it’s designed to be.

Mazzei added they were actually looking at the company as one of the ways to help reduce theft after it was reported that thefts in 2015 rose 44 per cent over 2014 numbers.

Co-founder of Project 529 J Allard told Metro that they launched their project in Canada 18 months ago, but the company’s focus went to British Columbia. In Vancouver the police force quickly got behind it. Now, more than 50,000 bikes have been registered in BC over the past year.