Calgary Zoo releases owlets back to the wild in groundbreaking project

For these owlets it's been a hoot, but now after a long winter, it's time to go home

On May 15, the zoo reached a monumental milestone. They were able to release burrowing owls into the wild after intaking the endangered species in 2016.

“Reversing the decline of endangered species such as burrowing owls is important, but not easy. It requires persistent innovation coupled with courageous action through sound partnerships,” said Dr. Axel Moehrenschlager, Director of Conservation and Science, Calgary Zoo, in a prepared release.

“I am so pleased with the cooperative, action-oriented nature of this project; for the first time we are saving individual owls from the trials of long-distance migration, reinforcing a population, and determining effectiveness through satellite-tracking across three countries. By using science, I believe we can make a positive difference for this cherished Canadian species over the years to come.”

It all started in spring of 2016, when 15 of the young owls who had little chance of survival were brought from the wild to the Calgary Zoo’s Animal Health Centre. They were then cared for at the zoo’s Devonian Wildlife Conservation Centre.

The zoo worked with Federal and Provincial field staff to find homes back in the wild for the little burrowers. They landed on eight artificial nest burrows for seven pairs and a single female owl.

These one-year-old birds will be outfitted with satellite transmitters prior to being introduced to their new habitats, and before the final release. Once they’re settled, the hope is that they'll join other feathered friends and parents on the fall migration to Mexico or the southern United States.

“Through our previous research on wild owls, we’ve learned that the main problem for the population appears to occur between the time that owlets fledge from their nests and when they should be returning as one-year olds to breed back in Canada”, said Dr. Troy Wellicome, Senior Species at Risk Biologist, Canadian Wildlife Service in a prepared release.

“The head-starting project is artificially circumventing that stage of high mortality and low site-fidelity, by taking the owlets into captivity and releasing them directly back into Alberta sites the following year to hopefully breed in the wild as first-year adults.”

Wild burrowing owl populations have dwindled 90 per cent since the 1990s and the population is still suffering, according to the zoo. These owls are listed as endangered under the federal Species at Risk Act because of the significant declines across their range in Canada’s southern prairies.

“Given the challenges presented by this long-distance migrant that spends half of each year south of the Canadian border, we're optimistic that this innovative conservation method help us to make a difference for this vital species in our province,” said Brandy Downey, Senior Species At Risk Biologist, Alberta Environment and Parks, in a prepared release.