Police seek to identify suspect in Northmount robbery

Calgary police are looking for the help of Calgarians in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a Brentwood robbery that took place earlier this month.

According to police, on May 17 around 7:25 p.m., a man walked into the Liquor Bank Northmount Wine & Spirits store located at 1342 Northmount Drive NW.

The man walked behind the counter, produced a knife and demanded the store clerk give him cash.

The man then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to police the man is described as Caucasian and 6” tall. He was wearing a blue hoodie with a Quicksilver logo, blue jeans, a black hat, sunglasses and a mask over his face.

Anyone with information about this incident of the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.