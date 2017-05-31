News / Calgary

Police seek to identify suspect in Northmount robbery

Earlier this month a man held a store clerk at Liquor Bank Northmount Wine & Spirits at knife point before taking off with an undisclosed amount of money

Police are looking to identify this man in relation to the robbery of the Liquor Bank Northmount Wine & Spirits store earlier this month.

CPS

Calgary police are looking for the help of Calgarians in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a Brentwood robbery that took place earlier this month. 

According to police, on May 17 around 7:25 p.m., a man walked into the Liquor Bank Northmount Wine & Spirits store located at 1342 Northmount Drive NW. 

The suspect's shoes.

CPS

The man walked behind the counter, produced a knife and demanded the store clerk give him cash. 

The man then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money. 

According to police the man is described as Caucasian and 6” tall. He was wearing a blue hoodie with a Quicksilver logo, blue jeans, a black hat, sunglasses and a mask over his face. 

The suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

CPS

Anyone with information about this incident of the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. 

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers. 

