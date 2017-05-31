Province forms new regulation, commission to battle Alberta opioid crisis

The province unveiled what they called an “aggressive” plan on Wednesday to address the ever-growing opioid crisis, which last year alone killed 559 people in Alberta.

Associate Minister of Health Brandy Payne announced a new regulation under the Public Health Act called the Opioid Emergency Response Regulation that will ramp up Alberta’s ability to expand harm reduction initiatives – including recommending funding for supervised consumption sites – and the establishment of a 14-member commission that will make monthly recommendations.

One of the first priorities for the province, Payne said, is to expand coverage for drugs prescribed for opioid replacement therapy, such as Suboxone and Methadone.

Additional powers given to Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman include the ability to direct Alberta Health Services (AHS) to improve access to addiction and acute care services, but few other details were available.

The province has committed a total of $56 million to address the crisis to-date and one mandate for the commission will be to propose ways $30 million of that should be spent.

Dr. Elaine Hyshka, assistant professor at the University of Alberta’s School of Public Health and scientific director of the Royal Alexandria Hospital’s inner city health and wellness program, will co-chair the commission with Dr. Karen Grimsrud, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH).

The group includes representation those with lived experience and their families, law enforcement, clinicians, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA), indigenous communities, advocacy groups and experts in mental health and addiction.

“Addressing this crisis will take solutions grounded in evidence, and informed by frontline service providers, and people and families directly affected by substance use,” Hyshka said at the announcement.

Members won’t be compensated beyond travel and other expenses and will receive administrative support from Alberta Health.

Grimsrud explained the government has decided not to declare the crisis a public health emergency because doing so wouldn’t create additional powers her office would find useful at this time, for example, the ability to close public spaces.