University of Calgary receives $40 million for new entrepreneurial hub

It’s a transformational gift to the University of Calgary during a time of urgent need.

The donation will see a $40 million fund over 12 years bring an entrepreneurial education project called the Hunter Hub for Entrepreneurial Thinking to the entirety of the university.

U of C President Elizabeth Cameron said this kind of donation is rare.

Cannon said the family’s Hunter Centre has had a tremendous impact in the business school. It’s brought a variety of opportunities, mentoring and programming to the U of C.

“There's a hunger for more student experience in this area, regardless of faculty,” Cannon said. “This gift allows us to scale up what is happening at the Hunter centre, but what’s happening across our university to create an institutional priority in entrepreneurial thinking.”

The donation will bring new course offerings, even create a certificate program where students can pick from classes to layer on the degree they’re already studying for.

Outside of academics, there will be opportunities for students to come together and build ideas around new companies, or products they want to design, with mentorship and a safe space with supports to launch into entrepreneurship.

With some provincial funding and help from the Hunter family, the school will also be able to erect a new building for 2020. This will add 25,000 square feet of dedicated space to the hub. In the meantime, there’s a pilot space of 2,500 square feet in the campus student building that will serve as home base for the program.

In June, the school is hiring a leader who will be in charge of the program day to day. Over time, more faculty will come on to be a part of the space.

“Exhilarators and incubators are obviously very important,” Derrick Hunter said.

“I would also argue that there’s an element that we’re doing right now at Haskayne that’s very foundational.”

He feels being introduced to an entrepreneurial thinking goes a long way in de-mystifying the concept of pursuing that kind of career. He’s met students who have taken their existing program at Haskayne and it’s opened their eyes to how flexible they will need to be after post-secondary.

“If you’re 20-years-old today, you’re going to have decades of rapid change ahead of you…really that’s at the core of creating an entrepreneurial mindset,” Derek said.

Diane Hunter said that as a Calgary family, they felt the need to help build a strong research university to act as the hub of the city.

“This university keeps turning out such brilliant students and graduates,” she said. “In the future there’s going to be changes, so how can we help them adapt to what these changes are and yet still maintain a work and home atmosphere in their own communities.”

She said the hub will create opportunities not only for the university, but the community.