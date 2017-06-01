Addictions and mental health clinic opening at Calgary police SORCe centre

Vulnerable and homeless Calgarians will soon have a one-stop-shop for their housing, mental health, addictions, health and justice related needs.

SORCe opened its doors in 2013 and currently offers a housing first approach as well as mental health and addictions resources to Calgary homeless and vulnerable.

But, come July, SORCe is expanding with the opening of the Alberta Health Services (AHS) run Cross Roads Clinic that will staff 25 addictions and mental health workers that can directly refer clients to treatments—medical and psychological— available onsite. It's the first model of it's kind in Canada.

“I don’t know if people really understand how forward thinking this is, in terms of SORCe really wanting to meet the needs of people who otherwise just cycle through our justice and health systems and don’t have their actual health and service needs met,” said Julie Kerr, senior operating officer for community, rural and mental health services with AHS.

Kerr said they know this population has difficulty getting from place to place and keeping appointments.

“There are lots of barriers to them making scheduled appointments. We’re hoping that this will reduce the barriers to them accessing the services they need without having to make an appointment or going to another location,” she said.

SORCe is lead by Calgary Police Service Staff Sgt. Frank Cattoni with in-kind contributions of staff from 17 agencies including AHS, the Calgary Homeless Foundation, local shelters and the provincial government.

Cattoni said they know the model of a multi-dimensional and multi-disciplinary approach is extremely successful with homeless and vulnerable populations.

“The data proves the success you have when you put someone in a housing first apartment with wrap around care. The impacts to the health and justice system are massive,” he said. “When I got that data I just about fell out of my chair. I thought, ‘Holy-moly, we’re having a big impact.’”

During a 12-month period between April 2015 and March 2016, Cattoni said clients reported an 82 per cent reduction in days in jail, 79 per cent reduction in days spent in hospital, 73 per cent reduction in police interactions, 61 per cent reduction in EMS and emergency room usage and a 44 per cent reduction in court appearances.