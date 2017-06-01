Bow River flow advisory in effect as rushing water poses risk to Calgarians
This weekend might not be the best time to float down the Bow River as the city's released a warning and cautioning citizens against the rushing water
Thinking of floating down the Bow River? Don't.
Various City of Calgary agencies, including the Fire Department and Calgary police are advising against taking to the rushing river with watercrafts as the flow rate has increased.
Citizens should be cautious around the river banks because fast-moving water could cause erosion.
“The current flow rate on the Bow River is 293 m3/s — which is higher than we’ve seen in the last two years,” said Carol Henke, Public Information Officer, Calgary Fire Department. “Runoff from melting snow in the mountains is causing very cold water temperatures, increased floating debris and high turbidity in the Bow River, which makes for very poor visibility and dangerous conditions.”
The CPS marine unit and Fire Department will be monitoring the river while the advisory is in place, but they are hoping citizens stay off the river until conditions improve.
“For the safety of river users and emergency responders, we are asking everyone to wait until flows return to normal,” Henke says.
It is also important for people near the river to be aware of high flow levels. “Calgarians are urged to exercise caution around river banks as the fast-moving water can cause erosion and river banks can collapse,” Henke adds.
There are no current flood advisories in the City of Calgary, but the city's release noted floods can happen at any time. Between May 15 and July 15 is peak flood season. If you want to learn more about how to be prepared visit calgary.ca/floodinfo.
