Renovation waste randomly dumped in Calgary man's yard

Ramesh Prajuli was taking out the trash last weekend when he first saw the huge pile of vinyl siding sitting in his backyard.

The Calgary man lives in a new community in the northeast, but the siding was clearly from an older home, and hail-damaged.

He suspects it was dumped by a contractor who didn’t want to make the trip to the landfill or pay tipping fees.

“You can see clearly – there are tire marks where they dropped the load,” he said.

The mess was mainly on his property, but some of the waste spilled out into the back alley.

After talking to his neighbours – who had not seen anything – Prajuli contacted Calgary Police Service, but they weren’t able to help.

“They said it’s not a criminal activity because there isn’t any vandalism to my property or loss of property,” he said.

A call to city bylaw officers didn’t yield much more in the way of results. He was told he’s responsible for waste on his own property.

“They asked me if I saw the plate, or the colour of the truck or the driver,” said Prajuli. “Of course I didn’t have any evidence. It’s not my job to find out evidence.”

He said the city has told him that a crew from the roads department may be able to help clean up the mess, but it isn’t a guarantee at this point.

Sue Wall, inspector with Calgary Community Standards, said officers do investigate complaints of illegal dumping, but if they can’t find definitive proof, cleanup costs fall to the homeowner.

Wall said if individuals are caught dumping waste on public or private land, the fine ranges from $115 to $250.