Calgary families reunited with the paramedics who delivered their children

As Desirae Viswanathan inched closer to her due date, she thought was ready.

She practiced her breathing and poised her positions – but little did she know she’d be giving birth to her son in an ambulance parked outside her apartment.

“It progressed pretty quickly,” she said. “I just remember getting to a point where I thought, ‘I don’t think I can get back into the car.’ We had to phone 911, and it was the right call because I don’t know what we would have done without (the paramedics).”

It’s been 14 months since Desirae gave birth to Sachin, and on Thursday afternoon she had the chance to thank the two paramedics who helped her deliver her son.

Grant Orban and Chris Kremer arrived just in time – Sachin took his first breath merely 10 minutes after they got Desirae into the ambulance.

“It was a pretty easy delivery,” laughed Orban. “Well, easy for me, not so easy for her. But then there was a beautiful, healthy baby boy and that’s the best outcome you could hope for.”

Last year, Emergency Medical Services assisted 14 mothers with out-of-hospital births in the Calgary area. In celebration of National Paramedic Services Week, May 28 to June 3, five of those families were reunited with the EMS crews who helped them through those births.

As Desirae carried a wide-eyed Sachin next to the two paramedics, she said she didn’t think she’d ever have the chance to say thank-you.

“We wanted to say how appreciative we were to them,” she said. “You don’t always have the chance to do that. It’s awesome.”

Sachin’s birth was the first delivery Kremer had ever been involved with, and while he admits it was “a bit terrifying,” it was also rewarding.