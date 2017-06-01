Community comes through after Calgary little free library smashed, books taken

It’s a story of disappointment, followed by happiness and faith in the community spirit.

This week Sara Polzen, assistant general manager of the Glamorgan Community Association, was checking on one of their community little free libraries when she noticed the glass window protecting their books had been smashed.

“I think somebody did it probably over the weekend. It was fully stocked on Friday, we know, but we don’t check it every day,” Polzen said.

Peeking inside she noticed someone had taken almost all the books out, and what they left behind wasn’t pleasant. She didn’t want to specify, but told Metro that someone had tucked pamphlets with graphic images that would be disturbing for children to see inside the remaining books.

After this incident, she said they might be checking the book box more often, and urges others to as well.

“It’s disappointing,” Polzen said. “We’re happy to have it, it took us a long time to get one and the community’s been exceptional in putting books in, it’s just disappointing to see pointless vandalism.”

To warn parents, and the community at large, she posted about it on the Glamorgan Community Association Facebook. And the response really was heart-warming.

The library is now fully stocked and community members are continuing to add to the collection.

“I was surprised, pleasantly,” Polzen said. “I would like to say thank you to the people who have stepped up and restocked it for us. It’s very much appreciated.”