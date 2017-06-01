East Village pop up can’t be contained

East Village is popping with the kick-off of a summer pop-up retail junction.

Housed in vibrant, multi-coloured storage containers, vendors will be lighting up the lot behind the National Music Centre (4 Street and 8 Ave SE) for the next few months, alongside live music and plenty of event space to sit and hang out.

“The first day has just been phenomenal!” exclaimed Lori Rath, of Rath Bicycle. “So many people, terrific location – couldn’t be better.”

Rath’s business, which she usually ran out of her home, specializes in restoring vintage bicycles. For the summer, they’re renting out bikes from the pop up junction for Calgarians to ride around East Village’s bike paths.

According to the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC), the idea is to draw people to the East Village, and create a gathering spot while residents await construction of a community shopping centre planned for 2019.

“Creating inviting spaces where people will gather and connect is a big part of our master-plan vision for East Village,” said Susan Veres, senior VP at CMLC. “At East Village Junction, neighbourhood residents and visitors alike will be drawn to experience art, music, innovative and educational programming, comfy lounging areas and great company.”

In total, there are 12 tenants in the space, which include lululemon, Alora Boutique, Rath Bicycle, Wrinkle & Crease and Family Squeezed Treat Box. There will be regular live music performances from local artists, through a partnership with Springboard Performance containR. And, of course, there will be food trucks, with the occasional guest appearance by Village Brewery.