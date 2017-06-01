Memorial Public Library home to new musical library

Make some noise for the mMemorial Public Library.

On Thursday, the library announced that it would now not only be the l home of books, but if musical instruments, too.

As part of Sun Life Financial's 150 projects for Canada have chosen the library system and every province as a hub for making arts more accessible. In Calgary, this translates to a musical library.

On offer are violins, ukuleles, mandolins, guitars, and full-size keyboards — they even have certain types of percussion instruments and sheet music for people to try.

"Obviously I'm super excited, we've seen an evolution take place in the Beltline right around where a Memorial Park Library is," said Coun. Evan Woolley. "As the community changes and adapts it's truly incumbent on the library to do that and we're really seeing this happen today."

Woolley said he library isn't just about books anymore and this unique-to-Alberta program is helping what's become a public gathering space stay relevant.

He said he's excited to not only see the park that the library sits on fill up with musicians this summer, but hopes to take advantage of the instrument borrowing system as well.