Province to begin online engagement with Albertans about cannabis legalization

Age of access, distribution and product potency will all be under consideration as the province looks for Alberta’s thoughts on pot.

The province is set to begin online engagement with Albertans about several important decisions that have to be made in the next year.

One of the key questions under consideration is the age at which one should be able to purchase and consume marijuana.

The Canadian Psychiatric Association (CPA) recently published their position on the age of access, stating people should not be able to purchase recreational cannabis before 21, with restrictions on potency until age 25, due to concerns around the effect on brain development.

“Now that the (federal) legislation has been tabled, we must place the mental health of Canadians at the forefront of the public policy conversation,” Dr. Renuka Prasad, president of the CPA, said in a statement.

There’s a lot of ground to cover before July 2018, which is when the federal government wants recreational marijuana to be legal.

Minister of Justice Kathleen Ganley will outline Friday how Albertans can participate and the questions her government will be asking - all with the hope of crafting guidelines around its sale and use.

“We are working hard to meet (the federal government’s) ambitious deadline,” said Veronica Jubinville, press secretary for the Justice and Solicitor General’s office.