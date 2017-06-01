St. Michael's school gives back with CAN-struction service project

Not all superheroes wear capes. Some of them are disguised as junior high students attending St. Michael's junior high school and are armed with the power of giving back.

On Thursday, the junior high students celebrated a great accomplishment—one that also benefits the community at large.

Over the year they’ve been fundraising by selling popcorn, homemade pasta sauce and pizza dough, selling hot chocolate, as well as collecting sponsorships from local businesses for their CAN-struction project with all proceeds—and canned goods—going to the Calgary Food Bank.

“I just wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself,” said Grade 7 student David Gonzales, whose teacher’s said he volunteered his time and helping hands at every turn.

The food bank hosts a larger CAN-struction event in March and St. Michael’s usually participates, but because of when their March break fell this year, they were unable to attend.

Morissa Villeneuve, representatives for the Food Bank, said it’s amazing to see the kids step up and hold their own event.

“It’s so inspiring to see a group of students come together and use food in a really creative way serving the community and really being conscious of the fact that there are people who are less fortunate than they are,” she said.

Teachers Madeleine Carrier and Alexandria Matos said they’re so proud of the hard work and leadership displayed by their students.

“Seeing the teamwork that they exhibited during the build was really amazing,” said Matos. “To see Grade 7s, 8s and 9s come together to pull something like this off was incredible.”

Carrier said the students understand the impact this can have on the community—including their own school community.

“They were so engaged,” she said. “For some of them this is a personal cause too.”

St. Michael’s raised $2,000 for the cause—the most they’ve ever raised for this event—and will be donating 1,800 cans of food.