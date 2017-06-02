Calgary minor soccer youth coach charged with child pornography offences

CALGARY — A 42-year-old Calgary man who coaches minor soccer has been charged with child pornography offences.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's Internet child exploitation unit says it got two separate referrals in August 2016 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a Calgary person uploading child pornography.

A search warrant was executed at a south Calgary residence on June 1, where a number of electronic devices were seized for further forensic examination.

Brent Bulycz is charged with possessing, accessing, and making child pornography available.

Bulycz was released on a number of court imposed conditions, including conditions that prohibit his involvement with youth coaching and any contact with children under the age of 18.

Police say Bulycz is a coach with McKenzie United Soccer Club and previously coached other youth sports in Calgary.