Calgary police looking for drone operator after dangerous flights at the McCall Lake Golf Course
Police want to talk to a man who has been flying in a known flight path, as it poses a danger to the Calgary International Airport
Police are asking for public help to identify a man they believe has repeatedly flown his drone in dangerous proximity to Calgary airport flight paths.
On each occasion, the man, who police describe as Asian and middle-aged, was seen at the McCall Lake Golf Course.
He was first spotted at approximately 2:10 p.m. on May 31, flying a large drone in the vicinity of the golf course at 1600 - 32 Ave NE. The next day at 4:10 p.m. a man police believe was the same guy was flying a unmanned aerial vehicle from the green space near 1201 Crescent Road NW.
Both of these times the UAV was a danger to flights headed to the Calgary International Airport because the McCall Lake Golf Course is in a flight path.
Police said these incidents coincide with an increase in drones that are reportedly flying too close to Calgary International Airport aircraft. Drones have twice caused a flight distruption and interruption of operations at the airport. If a UAV and manned aircraft come too close, the results could be catastrophic, according to police.
Anyone with information on the identity of the drone flying man, or the drone flight incidents is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the Traffic Section office at 403-567-4000, or email uav@calgarypolice.ca.
