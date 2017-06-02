Calgary police looking for drone operator after dangerous flights at the McCall Lake Golf Course

Police are asking for public help to identify a man they believe has repeatedly flown his drone in dangerous proximity to Calgary airport flight paths.

On each occasion, the man, who police describe as Asian and middle-aged, was seen at the McCall Lake Golf Course.

He was first spotted at approximately 2:10 p.m. on May 31, flying a large drone in the vicinity of the golf course at 1600 - 32 Ave NE. The next day at 4:10 p.m. a man police believe was the same guy was flying a unmanned aerial vehicle from the green space near 1201 Crescent Road NW.

Both of these times the UAV was a danger to flights headed to the Calgary International Airport because the McCall Lake Golf Course is in a flight path.

Police said these incidents coincide with an increase in drones that are reportedly flying too close to Calgary International Airport aircraft. Drones have twice caused a flight distruption and interruption of operations at the airport. If a UAV and manned aircraft come too close, the results could be catastrophic, according to police.