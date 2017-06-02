Pedestrian dead after semi crash on Stoney Trail: Calgary police

A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a semi truck in the city's southeast.

At approximately 10 a.m. Friday, Calgary police were called to a crash on eastbound Stoney Trail at Sun Valley Boulevard SE.

A man at the scene was found dead.

Officers from the CPS Traffic Unit are investigating. It's still not clear what happened, but police believe a vehicle that belonged to the victim was on the side of the road. They're still interviewing witnesses.