Pedestrian dead after semi crash on Stoney Trail: Calgary police
Officers are re-routing traffic as police investigate the crash
A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a semi truck in the city's southeast.
At approximately 10 a.m. Friday, Calgary police were called to a crash on eastbound Stoney Trail at Sun Valley Boulevard SE.
A man at the scene was found dead.
Officers from the CPS Traffic Unit are investigating. It's still not clear what happened, but police believe a vehicle that belonged to the victim was on the side of the road. They're still interviewing witnesses.
Eastbound Stoney Trail is being re-routed to Chapparal Boulevard on the south side and Sun Valley Boulevard on the north side.
