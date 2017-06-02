Calgary Stampede opens tap for Alberta craft brewers

Long a sore spot for suds swillers, the Calgary Stampede has opened the taps for Alberta’s craft beers at Stampede Park at this year’s Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth. Those looking for a little something different to satisfy their thirst will be able to drink a variety of beers from any one of 23 Alberta small brewers and the Labatt Brewing Company at the Big Four Station on Stampede Park during this year’s Calgary Stampede.

In the past, Calgary Stampede organizers had come under fire for closing the door on Alberta's growing craft beer scene by limiting beer vending to one supplier.



“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share the story of this signature Alberta industry by showcasing our beer with guests to the Calgary Stampede’s Big Four Station,” said Terry Rock, executive director with the Alberta Small Brewers Association.



Along with increased drink selection, those who imbibe will also get an education on the agriculture connection - with information on the province’s barley farming and the malting and brewing process.



The Big Four Station is free with admission to the Calgary Stampede, which runs from July 7 to 16, 2017.



