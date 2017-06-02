Police looking for woman who witnessed a crime without realizing it at Nose Hill Park
Officers believe she witnessed a criminal act and is not suspected of any wrongdoing
Calgary police are looking for a woman who may have unknowingly witnessed a crime in the parking lot of Nose Hill Park early Thursday morning.
According to a police release, sometime between 1 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on June 1, a woman was in Nose Hill Park parking lot, located along 14 Street NEW, across from the community of North Haven
The woman noticed a pair of glasses lying on the ground beside a parked car, stopped to pick the glasses up and give them to the occupants inside the vehicle before continuing on her way.
Police said they believe the woman unknowingly witnessed a criminal act in progress and need to speak with her immediately. She’s not suspected of any wrongdoing, nor is there any risk to her or the public’s safety.
More details about the case cannot be released until the woman is located to prevent any inadvertent tainting of information she may be able to provide to investigators.
Anyone with information on the identity of the woman is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
