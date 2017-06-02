Calgary Police release resource booklet and colouring book for newcomers

Newcomers in Calgary will soon have access to a resource booklet created by Calgary Police Service that aims to help them understand how law and police work in Canada.

The CPS diversity resource team wrote a Newcomer’s Guide—and illustrated an accompanying children’s colouring book— to cover things like how to identify a police officer, what their rights are when dealing with police , and how to reach out should they need help.

Const. Garry Woods said he hopes the book will also help newcomers develop a new idea of what law enforcement does—especially if they didn’t have a good relationship with police in their country of origin.

“Many other countries around the world, their relationship between the communities and the police is not healthy. Very often the police are not seen as a resource, they don’t help people and there is a lot of corruption,” said Woods.

“A lot of people who come here have had negative experiences with police, authority or uniforms and they become scared because it reminds them of negative experiences.”

Woods said the role of the diversity unit and the new resource booklet and colouring book for children is to recognize those fears, keep them in mind and work with the newcomers and community leaders to build trust.

“We want to get them to a place where if they’re ever in trouble or need help they will see the police as a resource,” he said.

The booklets and colouring books have been translated into six languages: English, Spanish, Punjabi, Hidi, Arabic and Tagolog.

Issues like domestic violence, fraud and scams are also included in the booklets.

Sgt. Travis Juska is a composite sketch artist for the CPS and has also done many of the sketches of former chiefs of police when they retire.

This was Juska’s first time illustrating a colouring book.

“It was phenomenal. I have young kids myself and one of them has coloured in the new version of the colouring book already,” he said.

Juska said when they met as a planning group they wanted to cover a broad spectrum of things that might be experienced by newcomers but also things like connect the dots and spot the differences, that would be fun for kids and offer and underlying message.

“A lot of the stuff we do is kind of heavy, so having the opportunity to positively influence any kind of interaction with a new Canadian—especially a child—is a win at the end of the day,” he said.

Juska said they also wanted to keep the diversity of the communities they are hoping to reach in mind when drawing the characters in the colouring book.

The CPS already has a few initiatives to help new Canadians get oriented including the You and the Law presentations that helps them navigate the legal system and police.

The service also produced welcome videos in multiple languages to provide a quick introduction to Calgary police.

Any community organization wishing to have the CPS provide a You and the Law presentation can do so by calling 403-428-8399 .