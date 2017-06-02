Premier Notley announces new $20M playground grant

Parents who want to make sure their child’s new school is equipped with a playground will no longer be on the hook for fundraising if their school build was announced between 2014 and 2018.

On Friday at Vista Heights School, Premier Rachel Notley and education minister David Eggen announced a $20-million grant program that will make new K-6 school builds, and replacement schools being built on a new site without an existing playground eligible for $250,000 provincial playground grants.

This means that more than 50 new schools announced from 2014 until 2018 will be eligible for the grant.

Notley said although some say an economic downturn is a time to cut education funding, she adamantly disagrees.

“We want our kids to dream big and we want to make sure they have the tools that they need to realize their big dreams. I want to be sure, and we want to live in, communities that are strong and also help kids realize those big dreams,” she said. “That is why it’s critical that all Alberta students get a positive start at a young age.”

Notley said the initiative supports Alberta’s youngest students while reducing the burden of fundraising on parents.

Calgary Board of Education board chair Joy Bowen-Eyre said they know playgrounds are one of the first places students and families connect in their communities so the grant is a great opportunity to help them create those spaces without a financial burden.

“That’s the critical piece. Right now when you build a new school in a new community there isn’t that playground so families come together to get one built and it’s a real bonding experience— but part of that is fundraising and so this will alleviate that burden for them.”

Eggen said eligible schools that might have already gone ahead with building a playground can still apply for the grant announced on Friday. Further, he said if they already got a grant from the culture ministry it’s possible to switch it out for the new grant.

Justin Murray, parent and member of the Vista Heights School Council said playgrounds are an essential part of all students’ school experience.

“Our children deserve safe outdoor play areas that encourage engagement while they learn and develop their physical and social skills during free time and recess,” he said.