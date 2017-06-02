News / Calgary

Stabbing at Calgary City Hall CTrain station

One man taken to hospital and a second person in custody

Police had to close the station for the investigation.

Metro File

Police had to close the station for the investigation.

Calgary police are investigating a stabbing at the City Hall CTrain station.

The call came in around 6:45 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to hospital.

Police have one person in custody.

The station was closed due to the investigation.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...