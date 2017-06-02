Stabbing at Calgary City Hall CTrain station
One man taken to hospital and a second person in custody
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary police are investigating a stabbing at the City Hall CTrain station.
The call came in around 6:45 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to hospital.
Police have one person in custody.
The station was closed due to the investigation.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary