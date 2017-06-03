Three people shot in Forest Lawn: CPS
Victims have been taken to Peter Lougheed Centre
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary police say three people have been shot in Forest Lawn.
The incident happened in the 1300 block of 44 Street SE around 8:56 p.m. on Saturday.
The conditions of the victims are not known at this time.
Police have blocked off the entrance to the Peter Lougheed Center, where at least some of the victims have been taken.
More to come...
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary