Alberta Liberals choose new leader

The Alberta Liberal Party announced Sunday it has chosen a new leader.

Calgary lawyer David Khan was voted into the top spot at the party’s annual general meeting on Sunday.

Khan, 42, practices indigenous law – specifically surrounding land claims and rights – and until recently, served as the party’s executive vice president.

He was a candidate for the Liberals in the 2014 Calgary-West byelection and for Calgary-Buffalo in the last provincial election.

President Karen Sevcik said Khan brings a ‘fresh and exciting’ energy to the party, which holds one seat in the legislature – occupied by its current leader Dr. David Swann.

“I’m confident that working together, the Alberta Liberal Party will be well positioned to contest the next election,” Sevcik said.