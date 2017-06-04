Alberta Liberals choose new leader
David Khan will replace Dr. David Swann as head of the party
The Alberta Liberal Party announced Sunday it has chosen a new leader.
Calgary lawyer David Khan was voted into the top spot at the party’s annual general meeting on Sunday.
Khan, 42, practices indigenous law – specifically surrounding land claims and rights – and until recently, served as the party’s executive vice president.
He was a candidate for the Liberals in the 2014 Calgary-West byelection and for Calgary-Buffalo in the last provincial election.
President Karen Sevcik said Khan brings a ‘fresh and exciting’ energy to the party, which holds one seat in the legislature – occupied by its current leader Dr. David Swann.
“I’m confident that working together, the Alberta Liberal Party will be well positioned to contest the next election,” Sevcik said.
That election is due to be held in 2019, the first since the NDP took power in 2015.
