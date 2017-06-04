Former Calgarian among the dead in London terror attack

The Canadian victim of Saturday’s London terror attack is being remembered by family as a kind and selfless person who only wanted to help others.

Christine “Chrissy” Archibald grew up in Castlegar, BC and lived in Calgary before recently moving to London.

She completed a social work degree at Mount Royal University in Calgary. Her fiancé was a University of Calgary alumnus.

Her family in Castlegar released a statement, asking people to volunteer their time and labour to a homeless shelter in her memory.

“She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected,” read the statement. “She would have no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death.”

It was unclear as of press time which Calgary homeless shelter she volunteered at.

Mount Royal University president Dr. David Docherty said the university community was saddened by the news.

“Christine Archibald was a truly outstanding student who completed her coursework at Mount Royal in 2014 and officially received her Social Work diploma in 2015. Our deepest condolences go to her family and loved ones, as well as to members of our community who are grieving her loss.”

Archibald was one of seven who died in Satruday’s attack, which saw three men drive a van into pedestrians on London Bridge.

Facebook statements posted by her fiancé’s brother and sister suggested that Archibald had been struck and killed by the van while walking on London Bridge with her fiancé.

After exiting the van, the attackers ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market where they stabbed people in several different restaurants.

Aside from the seven fatalities, 48 others were sent to hospital.

Police shot the three perpetrators, who were wearing fake suicide vests.