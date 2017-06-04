Calgary spending $60k on 17 Ave business boost

Construction is rolling out over 17 Avenue and it’s already keeping customers away from local businesses – but the City of Calgary is trying to help out with a new marketing push.

“It’s not like anything the city has ever done before,” said Jessica Bell, spokesperson for Calgary Transportation.

The city has budgeted about $60,000 for the campaign to let Calgarians know the 17 Avenue businesses are still open.

Currently, construction has shut down areas from MacLeod Trail SE to 1 Street SW. The City has pledged to keep sidewalks open, and during some periods there might even be a lane of traffic free, but mostly it’s a full block closure, that will roll out block by block to 5 Street SW until the end of the year.

The marketing campaign is giving out gift cards to affected businesses through local radio stations, as well as promotional ads online, at LRT stations and on local TV stations.

On their website, there’s a interactive map letting Calgarians know where the detour routes are, and where they can access off-street parking. Even if roads are closed, the mission to keep everything accessible by foot.

“We really just want to let people know they can still access the businesses, and they’re still open through construction,” said Bell. “We want to limit our impact as much as we can.”

Still, local business has seen a noticeable drop in customers.

At Naina’s Kitchen, employees say it’s difficult to get into the parking lot, and the noise and construction will be in front of the restaurant until September. That’s pretty much their entire patio season.

Embarcadero Wine & Oyster Bar is hoping it’s not just the construction keeping customers from coming in.

“We’re way down from previous years, but it’s hard to say how much of that is generally from the economy not being good, and how much is because of the construction,” said owner Heesung Kim.

She feels if she can survive the construction, things will start to get much better. Her restaurant is in the older part of 17 Ave, where the telephone polls are still made of wood, so the city’s renovations should be a nice improvement when it’s all done.