Meet Calgary’s biggest comic book aficionados

Bamf! Bang! Pop goes the annual Calgary Comic Pop Up Show – where the city’s real collectors congregate on an annual basis.

There’s no cosplay, celebrities or other media here. The show, which takes place two or three times a year, caters exclusively to collectors of comic books.

Founder Mark Dorocicz organizes the show to allow fans to really focus on the books, and allow collectors to show off their personal collections. Dorocicz has about 5,000 comics of his own, and loves chatting about his vintage Superman books.

In fact, you’d be hard pressed to go to a show and not fine someone amped to talk about their favourite books and characters. The 90s boom where people were trying to make money off of comics is over – even number one issues aren’t a big deal anymore.

“Marvel, they reboot the comics every year or two,” he explained. “For example, Avengers, there are probably about seven number ones. The original number one is worth money, but the newer number ones? Not really.”

First time vendor Rahim Dawood has an Avengers number one. It’s one of the jewels of his collection (and is worth up to $5,000). Many people come through and check out the rare comic books he’s decided he can part with, but his real joy is selling comics worth only a dollar or two to young kids, to get them into reading and fun.

After all, it’s how Dawood, and friends and partners like Mark Lopez and Tavis Samuel discovered a love of comics.

“I always wished I could draw, but I’m the worst artist, so I vicariously lived through the art in these books,” laughed Samuel.

Lopez and Samuel have been selling comics together for a few years now, and even turned it into a side business at www.saddlecitycomics.com.

“My comic collection was starting to get a little too big,” Samuel explained. “My girlfriend at the time was like, ‘hey, it’s time to pare this down a little.’ That’s when I first started to sell comics. It was so much fun after that first day, sitting here, talking with so many people, that’s when I thought that this is something I should keep doing.”

Samuel has a collection of 5,000 books, where Lopez is closer to 10,000. Many collectors stop by, trying to round out their missing issues of Daredevil, or find key issues like the first appearance of the Green Goblin in Spider-Man.

But the real reason it’s worth collecting 10,000 comic books, is that it could lead to 10,000 awesome conversations.