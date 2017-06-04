Rapid treatment for opioid dependence a priority, advocates and province agree

An advocate for families affected by the opioid crisis says she is pleased the health ministry views expanding rapid-access treatment to Albertans struggling with opioid dependence as a priority.

Last week, Alberta Health announced the establishment of a 14-member commission to make monthly recommendations to the province about its response to the ever-growing crisis and decide how to spend $30 million in dedicated funding.

Petra Shultz, co-founder of the Edmonton-based advocacy group Moms Stop the Harm, sits on the commission and believes while plenty of progress has been made when it comes to distributing Naloxone (an overdose reversing agent), providing timely access to treatment for those addicted to opioids is an area where the province’s response still falls short.

“The moment the person says they want treatment, you really have to capture that moment – first of all because if you make the person wait, they might die – or their circumstance may change and their readiness (to start treatment) might not be there anymore,” Shultz told Metro.

“(We need to be) meeting people where they’re at and making it as low-barrier as possible for them to ask for and receive treatment. It really will save lives.”

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Associate Health Minister Brandy Payne said expanding coverage for medications used in opioid replacement therapy (ORT) is one of the ministry’s next steps.

Financial barriers often prevent people from accessing ORT, which uses prescription opioids such as methadone or Suboxone that don’t produce a high to mitigate withdrawal symptoms and help people stabilize their lives.

Right now, unless someone is covered by the low-income drug benefit through Alberta Health, the prescriptions can cost between $300 to $400 a month, Payne said.

“Which, for someone who is low income, can be quite a barrier,” she acknowledged.

Shultz, who lost her son Danny to a fentanyl overdose in 2014, said she hopes the commission can increase the availability of ORT and other supports for addictions and mental health not only in urban centres, but in suburbs and rural areas as well.