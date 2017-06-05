Calgary firefighters tackle Sunalta blaze
Calgarians across the city could see smoke billowing from the central neighbourhood on Monday.
Firefighters are putting out a fire after a multi-story structure lit up in a second-alarm fire.
On Monday, the Calgary Fire Department was called to a second alarm fire at 1607 15 Avenue.
There were flames visible nearby, and smoke could be seen billowing from the central neighbourhood from accross the city.
According to a spokeswoman the building was under construction.
More to come...
