News / Calgary

Calgary firefighters tackle Sunalta blaze

Calgarians across the city could see smoke billowing from the central neighbourhood on Monday.

The structure was still under construction, but very close to two existing buildings, which appeared mostly unharmed.

Brodie Thomas/ Metro

The structure was still under construction, but very close to two existing buildings, which appeared mostly unharmed.

Firefighters are putting out a fire after a multi-story structure lit up in a second-alarm fire.

On Monday, the Calgary Fire Department was called to a second alarm fire at 1607 15 Avenue.

Smoke could be seen for miles from the structure fire.

Gwen Draude

Smoke could be seen for miles from the structure fire.

There were flames visible nearby, and smoke could be seen billowing from the central neighbourhood from accross the city.

According to a spokeswoman the building was under construction.

More to come...

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...