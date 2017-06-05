Calgarian’s terror death sparks outpouring of charity

Canadians, and especially Calgarians, are honouring a grieving family’s request to pay tribute to their daughter by donating to homeless shelters and other charities.

In the 24 hours since the federal government released the name of London terror attack victim Chrissy Archibald, the Calgary homeless shelter where she used to work saw $4,500 in donations.

“We have seen an outpouring of support overnight and that continues, said Alpha House executive director Kathy Christiansen. “It’s coming in the form of financial donations but also comments about people being inspired and wanting to volunteer.”

In their statement to the media on Sunday, the Archibald family requested that people donate time and money in Chrissy’s memory.

“Tell them Chrissy sent you,” was how the statement ended.

Within hours, the hashtag #chrissysentme was being widely used on social media as users shared acts of kindness they cad carried out in response to the request.

“Donated to my local animal shelter because #chrissysentme” read a tweet from Twitter user Caitlin Sparks.

The message spread to Britain, where the terror attacks took place.

Raymond Woolford, who works with the New Cross Food Bank in London, launched a GoFundMe asking people to donate in her memory.

“Christine inspired us as we are only too aware how hard it is working with the homeless which most people only remember at Christmas,” said Woolford.

The Calgary Drop In reported it had seen a 100 per cent increase in donations since Sunday.

“It’s inspiring how Christine’s family is using this tragedy to inspire love and kindness,” said Drop In Spokesman Jordan Hamilton.

Christiansen spoke about how the staff at Alpha House, as well as the clients, knew that Archibald was truly suited to social work.